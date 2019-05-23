Trending#

  TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    306BJP+

  • CONG+

    105CONG+

  • OTH

    75OTH



Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Mumbai North-Central is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019. 


Updated: May 23, 2019, 08:59 AM IST

Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Updates

08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. 

Constituency Profile

It covers  - Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (reserved for SC), Kalina, Bandra East and Bandra West.

It’s a battle of the dynasts here as Poonam Mahajan of BJP faces off against Priya Dutt of Congress.

Constituency Watch

Old fishing village gaothans, the entertainment industrywalas, tony high rises, while on the other hand, all sitting choc-a-bloc with sizeable huge slum pockets, which have strong North Indian and Muslim presence.  The large tracts of the airport periphery here are seen as extremely sensitive zones as the flight paths into the city begin right between the slums.

What the contenders promise

Mahajan: “I will ensure completion of all transportation projects and speedy allotment of houses to airport slum-dwellers.”

Priya Dutt: “Basic issues to be addressed like food availability, cleaning the gutters.  I will focus more on this when I come to power.”

SL. NO.

Candidate Name

Party Name

1

Gajanan Kirtikar

Shivsena

2

Sanjay Nirupam

Indian National Congress

3

Ajay Kailashnath Dubey

Jan Adhikar Party

4

Arora Surinder Mohan

Bharat Jan Aadhar Party

5

Chandrashekhar Sharma

Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party

6

Chhaya Sunil Tiwari

Janata Congress

7

Dharmendra Shriram Pal

Rashtravadi Kranti Dal

8

Vijay Marothi Koyale

Rashtriya Maratha Party

9

Shakuntala Mariya Kushalkar

Prabuddha Republican Party

10

Shaikh Abusalim Arunahak

Rashtriya Ulama Council

11

Subhash Passi

Samajwadi Party

12

Suresh Sundar Shetty

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

13

Harishankar Shivpujan Yadav

Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

14

Aftab Mashwood Khan

Independent

15

Gajanan Tukaram Sonkamble

Independent

16

Prabhakar Tarapado Sadhu

Independent

17

Madan Banwarilal Agrawal

Independent

18

Adv. Mitesh Varshney

Independent

19

Vijendra Kumar Rai

Independent

20

Shashikant Kundalik Kadam

Independent

21

Sanjay Vishwanath Sakpal

Independent

 Pass Results

 In 2014, Poonam Mahajan had seen off Priya Sunil Dutt's challenge with ease, beating her by almost 3 lakh votes.

In 2009, Priya Dutt had beaten Mahesh Ram Jethmalani of BJP by almost 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29. 

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.