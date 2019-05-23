Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Updates

08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

Constituency Profile

It covers - Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (reserved for SC), Kalina, Bandra East and Bandra West.

It’s a battle of the dynasts here as Poonam Mahajan of BJP faces off against Priya Dutt of Congress.

Constituency Watch

Old fishing village gaothans, the entertainment industrywalas, tony high rises, while on the other hand, all sitting choc-a-bloc with sizeable huge slum pockets, which have strong North Indian and Muslim presence. The large tracts of the airport periphery here are seen as extremely sensitive zones as the flight paths into the city begin right between the slums.

What the contenders promise

Mahajan: “I will ensure completion of all transportation projects and speedy allotment of houses to airport slum-dwellers.”

Priya Dutt: “Basic issues to be addressed like food availability, cleaning the gutters. I will focus more on this when I come to power.”

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gajanan Kirtikar Shivsena 2 Sanjay Nirupam Indian National Congress 3 Ajay Kailashnath Dubey Jan Adhikar Party 4 Arora Surinder Mohan Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 5 Chandrashekhar Sharma Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 6 Chhaya Sunil Tiwari Janata Congress 7 Dharmendra Shriram Pal Rashtravadi Kranti Dal 8 Vijay Marothi Koyale Rashtriya Maratha Party 9 Shakuntala Mariya Kushalkar Prabuddha Republican Party 10 Shaikh Abusalim Arunahak Rashtriya Ulama Council 11 Subhash Passi Samajwadi Party 12 Suresh Sundar Shetty Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 13 Harishankar Shivpujan Yadav Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 14 Aftab Mashwood Khan Independent 15 Gajanan Tukaram Sonkamble Independent 16 Prabhakar Tarapado Sadhu Independent 17 Madan Banwarilal Agrawal Independent 18 Adv. Mitesh Varshney Independent 19 Vijendra Kumar Rai Independent 20 Shashikant Kundalik Kadam Independent 21 Sanjay Vishwanath Sakpal Independent

Pass Results

In 2014, Poonam Mahajan had seen off Priya Sunil Dutt's challenge with ease, beating her by almost 3 lakh votes.

In 2009, Priya Dutt had beaten Mahesh Ram Jethmalani of BJP by almost 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.