Mumbai Metro's first 'driverless' train to arrive on January 27, know about its features

Headlines

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

Bowlers with most hit wicket dismissals in ODI history

Actors who played Lord Ganesha on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Metro's first 'driverless' train to arrive on January 27, know about its features

Following operational tests, the driverless train will be deployed on the two new Metro routes scheduled to start from May this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 05:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai's local commuting system is all set for an upgrade, with new driverless metro trains. An indigenously-manufactured driverless train will arrive in Mumbai on January 27. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde made the annoucement on Wednesday, IANS reported. 

The driverless train has been manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. Bengaluru. The first of these automatic trains will reach Mumbai's Charkop Metro Carshed on January 27, 2021. Following operational tests, the train will be deployed on the two new Metro routes scheduled to start from May this year.

"This will be a driverless Metro train, running automatically. But, in order not to panic or make passengers feel unsafe, for around six months initially, they will be operated by a motorman. The trains will have a max speed limit of 80kmph," Shinde was quoted as saying.

The new driverless trains will be run on Metro 2A Dahisar to DN Nagar and Metro 7 Dahisar to Andheri East, a full seven years after the country's commercial capital got its first 11-km long Metro on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar sector.

Shinde also reviewed the latest world-class technology and measures taken for passenger safety and security as well as the amenities offered in each train.

Mumbai Metro train features

The trains be equipped with state-of-the-art technology like VVVF, Train Control and Management System for speed control and safety.

Optical fibre in each coach for Internet.

Coaches are designed to conserve energy and switch to alternative non-conventional energy in case of a power outage.

Each coach will have a seating capacity for 52 passengers and in each train around 2,280 passengers can be transported.

All trains are air-conditioned with automatic doors, passenger announcement and information system.

Anti-skid floor to prevent slipping, fire-fighting, CCTVs in train and on platforms, an emergency help button.

While 6 rakes will be delivered in the next six months, the rest shall follow over the coming three years.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first coach of the Mumbai Metro under the 'Make In India' initiative.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

    'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

    Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

    Meet ex-CFO who worked in Rs 6,00,000 crore firm of Nandan Nilekani, NR Narayana Murthy, now a leading investor in...

    Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE