Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest at ancestral burial ground in UP's Ghazipur amid tight security

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest today at his ancestral Kali Bagh graveyard in Mohammadabad, located in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was buried next to his mother as the funeral rituals were conducted in the presence of his younger son Umar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari.

Police faced a tough time in managing the crowd who tried to force their way into the burial ground where entry was restricted. Security personnel, including that of the paramilitary, were deployed at strength around the Ansari residence and the burial ground.

DIG of Varanasi Range O P Singh said adequate police force was deployed everywhere. The Ansari family is cooperating with the police. People have been coming since Friday night and announcements were being made to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any point, the police officer said.

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur at around 5:30 pm amid heavy security.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400 km route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

The post-mortem on gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest, a hospital source said on Friday.

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to ''slow poisoning'' in the jail.

(With PTI inputs)

