Morbi bridge collapse

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Gujarat High Court to keep an eye on developments in the investigation into the collapse of the Morbi bridge, which claimed the lives of more than 140 people.

Since a division bench led by the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court has already taken notice of the occurrence and given many directives, the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli has decided to delay hearing the applications for the time being.

A PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost two relatives in the tragedy, were, however, allowed to petition the high court for an impartial investigation and the granting of appropriate compensation to the victims' families.

Also, READ: Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: Bomber had links with ISIS, was trained to make IED with timers

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.

On February 20, 1879, then-governor of Mumbai Richard Temple officially opened the bridge for the first time. It cost around Rs 3.5 lakh to build back in 1880 when it was finally finished. Designed to link Darbargarh and Nazarbagh, the project relied entirely on supplies sent from England.

This suspended pool now connects Mahaprabhuji's home to the rest of the Samakantha district. This 765-foot-long suspension bridge

(With inputs from PTI)