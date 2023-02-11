Mewar University launches business seminar aiming zero accident, zero harm to workers

Mewar University launches business seminar with OSH Academy

The Mewar University, Chittorgarh, and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Academy, Noida with the strong support of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance), and German Embassy, New Delhi, organized a Seminar on ‘Vision Zero Approach for Safety, Health & Wellbeing for Sustainable Business Growth’on New Delhi.

Prof. Karl-Heinz Noetel, President ISSA Construction, Dr. Sven Timm, Vice-President ISSA Information, Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chancellor, Mewar University, Dr. Avneesh Singh, International Coordinator VZ-RSI, Former Director General DGFASLI, Ministry of Labour& Employment, Government of India, and Mr. Steffes-enn, German Embassy New Delhi are some of the notable speakers of the seminar.

The seminar was attended by 150 delegates representing leading industrial and technical organizations from India and abroad.

The seminar was followed by the first presentation ceremony of rating to leading industrial organizations by the ‘Vision Zero Rating System India’ (VZ-RSI). The VZ-RSI has been developed by OSH Academy, Noida in collaboration with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Construction, DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance), and German Embassy, New Delhi. The VZ-RSI is a unique system to motivate and support industries in developing a Pro-OSH Culture to achieve zero accidents and zero harm to the workforce.

Know all about the seminar

The concept of ‘Vision Zero’ is fast gaining international acceptance and is expected to leverage the efforts of the Government of India to raise the occupational safety and health standards in the country so as to improve the occupational safety and health situation. The concept of Vision Zero is based on four fundamental principles viz. life is non-negotiable, humans are fallible, tolerable limits are defined by human physical resistance, and people are entitled to safe transport and safe workplaces. The Vision is based on the principles of Controlling Risks, Ensuring Safety and Health in Machines, Equipment, and Workplaces, and Skill Upgradation of the Workforce.

The participants attending the seminar from various sectors across a wide variety of industries are expected to be benefitted from the common platform provided by the seminar through sharing of best practices.

The seminar provides a forum for promoting safety and health at work by exchanging knowledge, practices, and experience. Experts in the field of Occupational Safety and Health reinforce and build networks and alliances while laying the groundwork for cooperation and strengthening relationships. More than 150 delegates comprising of occupational safety and health professionals from the manufacturing and construction sectors participated in the seminar.

Keeping in tune with the changing industrial scenario, the recommendations of the seminar are very vital in achieving sustainable economic progress, in consonance with the changing requirements of safety, health, and environmental aspects in the country.