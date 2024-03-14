Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Snapdeal, JioMART ban sale, manufacturing of...

Empowering Local Economies: Savaari's Impact on Regional Tourism

The American Silver Eagle: A Classic American Silver Investment Coin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Snapdeal, JioMART ban sale, manufacturing of...

Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

8 influential women of the Mughal empire

International destinations Indians can visit within 5 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HanuMan Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

IAS Krati Raj said that she decided to inspect the UP health centre after receiving several complaints.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video of an IAS officer recently went viral on social media wherein she conducted a surprise inspection at a government health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. She disguised herself as a patient to conduct a surprise inspection. She is IAS Krati Raj, who is posted as Firozabad SDM (Sadar). The IAS officer stood in a veil at the hospital with other patients. She was also seen checking and segregating stocks of medicine at the hospital in the viral video.

The officer said that she decided to inspect the centre after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area. But who is IAS Krati Raj? She is an IAS officer of the 2021 batch. She cracked the UPSC civil services examination 2020 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 106. IAS Krati got 982 marks in the final result and secured an IAS post. IAS Krati was born and brought up in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. She graduated with a B.tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Jhansi.

Speaking about the incident, IAS Krati said, "I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer an injection for a dog bite." She took an appointment, spoke with the doctor and found his behaviour to be unprofessional. "I went there anonymously in a veil. I sought an appointment and spoke with the doctor. The doctor's behaviour was not appropriate," she added.

READ | Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

After Apple, Google may soon launch its first official retail store in India, to sell Google Pixel…

Viral video: Brave buffalo battles pride of lionesses in dramatic wildlife encounter, watch

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement