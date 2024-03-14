Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

IAS Krati Raj said that she decided to inspect the UP health centre after receiving several complaints.

A video of an IAS officer recently went viral on social media wherein she conducted a surprise inspection at a government health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. She disguised herself as a patient to conduct a surprise inspection. She is IAS Krati Raj, who is posted as Firozabad SDM (Sadar). The IAS officer stood in a veil at the hospital with other patients. She was also seen checking and segregating stocks of medicine at the hospital in the viral video.

The officer said that she decided to inspect the centre after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area. But who is IAS Krati Raj? She is an IAS officer of the 2021 batch. She cracked the UPSC civil services examination 2020 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 106. IAS Krati got 982 marks in the final result and secured an IAS post. IAS Krati was born and brought up in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. She graduated with a B.tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Jhansi.

Speaking about the incident, IAS Krati said, "I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer an injection for a dog bite." She took an appointment, spoke with the doctor and found his behaviour to be unprofessional. "I went there anonymously in a veil. I sought an appointment and spoke with the doctor. The doctor's behaviour was not appropriate," she added.

