Meet Gabbar Singh Negi, worker who spent 17 days inside tunnel, hailed as hero by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers who were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand and expressed his gratitude for their resilience during the 17-day rescue operation.

In a video shared on Wednesday, the Prime Minister specifically praised Gabbar Singh Negi, one of the trapped workers, for his exceptional role and temperament throughout the challenging period.

Gabbar Singh Negi, a resident of Kotdwar in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, played a crucial part in maintaining the mental well-being of the trapped workers. He taught yoga and meditation to his fellow workers, emphasising the importance of these practices in sustaining their mental health during the crisis.

The rescued workers highlighted Negi's efforts in organising recreational activities such as games of ludo and chess, showcasing his dedication to their mental and emotional well-being. The trapped workers, under Negi's leadership, even played 'chor police'.

Negi's brother, Jaymal Singh Negi, who was present at the rescue operation site, was overjoyed after the successful rescue of all 41 workers with minimal injuries. He shared the family's happiness and gratitude for the prayers and support received from the entire country during the challenging time.

Despite being a tunnel foreman, Gabbar Singh Negi took on a leadership role during the crisis, ensuring that the situation remained under control. Jaymal Singh Negi revealed that his brother had declared, "I am senior-most... I will be the last to come out," showing his commitment to the well-being of his colleagues.