Mediation off the table as Trump tells Imran Khan to deal Kashmir issue bilaterally

The United States President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan is off the table as the President has clearly told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that New Delhi and Islamabad have to resolve issues bilaterally.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had called President Trump on Friday ahead of the United Nations security council consultation meetings on how to react to Pakistani Foreign Minister SM Qureshi's letter.

A state from White House Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said, "The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

The development comes in the back of Indian Envoy to the United States, Harsh Shringla in an interview to a private US channel saying "President Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir is dependent on both India and Pakistan accepting it."

Explaining, "Since India has not accepted the offer of mediation, he has made it clear that this is not on the table anymore."

Last month, US President Donald Trump, while sitting next to Pakistani PM Imran Khan in White House said PM Modi had called for mediation on Kashmir during Trump-Modi bilateral on the sidelines of Osaka G20 summit and he is willing to mediate. He again reiterated the offer in early August.

This was dismissed by the Indian side with EAM Jaishankar saying all bilateral issues between India and Pakistan are governed by Shimla and Lahore agreements under which no 3rd party mediation will be allowed.