MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 98

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of iconic spice brand MDH, died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 98.

It is being said that the 'spice king' breathed his last at 6 am on December 3 at Mata Chandan Devi Hospital in Delhi.

Born on March 27, 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati and it was from here that his business was founded. The company started with a small shop in the city, which his father had started before partition. However, at the time of partition of the country in 1947, his family moved to Delhi.

He set up the MDH Masala factory, also known as Mahashian Di Hatti, in Delhi in 1959 after buying a plot in Kirti Nagar. Initially, he started a spice shop in a shack. Later, he opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area.

Some reports claim that he was the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in the year 2017.

Last year, President Ramnath Kovind conferred Padmabhushan on Mahasya Dharampal Gulati for his outstanding contribution in the field of food processing.