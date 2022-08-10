Search icon
‘TMC government in West Bengal to fall before December’: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari makes BIG claim

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikar has said that the TMC government in West Bengal will “cease to exist” by December, and elections will be held in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (File photo)

BJP leader of opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has made a big claim, reiterating his point on how a Maharashtra-like situation will soon take place in the state. Adhikari has claimed that the Trinamool Congress government will fall in Bengal soon.

Adhikari, who won in the West Bengal elections from Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, said that the TMC government will simply “cease to exist” by December, and fresh elections will be conducted in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

Speaking to reporters in Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said the stage is being set for the removal of the TMC government from the state, recreating a situation similar to that of Maharashtra, when Uddhav Thackeray had to step down from the CM post.

As per PTI reports, the BJP leader claimed, “Wait for a few months, this government will cease to be in power in West Bengal. Mark my words, by December this year, TMC will not be in power in West Bengal. The assembly poll and parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously in 2024 in West Bengal.”

Suvendu Adhikar has claimed repeatedly that there would be a Maharashtra-like situation in the opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, indicating that BJP will be in power in these states soon.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which accused the BJP of engineering the rebellion in Shiv Sena and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

"If he can foresee things, why couldn't he predict and stop the recent political happenings in Bihar? It seems that out of frustration in politics, he has started practising astrology," state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya of the TMC said.

These statements come soon after the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar was toppled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who suspected that the saffron party was trying to push him out of power. JD(U) has now formed an alliance with RJD, with Tejashwi Yadav set to be the new Deputy CM.

(With PTI inputs)

