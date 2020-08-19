Madhya Pradesh man cycles 105 km to ferry son to class 10 exam centre in Dhar

A 38-year-old man carried his son on a bicycle for nearly 105 kilometre to ensure he does not miss Class 10 board's supplementary exam in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Shobhram peddled the cycle from his village Baydipur in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district to reach the exam centre in Dhar town as no public transport was available due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He reportedly covered the distance of 105 kilometre in eight hours on August 17.

"We faced difficulty but we had no other option. I did this so that he becomes educated. I worked as a labourer at several places, collected money and helped him fill the form. We had started the journey on August 17. We carried a little food with us which we ate on the way," Shobharam said of his arduous journey.

The son, Ashish said wants to be an officer. "Buses aren't operating so we came on a bicycle."

The Class 10th boards supplementary exams are being conducted under the Madhya Pradesh government's "Ruk Jana Nahin" scheme. Students are given a chance to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt.

The Dhar district administration has taken cognizance of the matter and has made arrangements for their stay and food in a tribal hostel till August 24, PTI reported.

Tribal development department'ss assistant commissioner Brajesh Kumar Pandey said the department will also make arrangements for their return journey and not allow them to go back home on their bicycle.

Dhar District Collector Alok Kumar Singh said had the man informed the authorities, travel arrangements would have been made for the candidate.

"Had he informed any official, some better arrangement could've been made. Many private vehicles are plying. It is good that he is interested in education of his child. State government has a lot of schemes, he will be given all those help which he is eligible for," he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath praised the efforts of Shobhram and demanded that the state government make transport arrangements for students appearing in supplementary examinations.

"Shobharam ji travelled a distance of 105 km on cycle in 8 hours to get his son to the examination centre. Salute to his courage and spirit. I wish his son Ashish a bright future," Kamal Nath said in a tweet in Hindi.