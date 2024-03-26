Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Mainpuri seat, will Dimple Yadav retain SP bastion again?

Mainpuri, situated in western Uttar Pradesh, has been a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party for a considerable period.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: X/@dimpleyadav
The Samajwadi Party has chosen Dimple Yadav, the current sitting MP, to contest the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat once again. Dimple Yadav, the wife of party leader Akhilesh Yadav, secured victory in the 2022 by-election by a significant margin of over 2.8 lakh votes. 

The Election Commission of India announced that the voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election 2024 will take place on May 7, during Phase 3 of the elections.

Significance of Mainpuri

Mainpuri, situated in western Uttar Pradesh, has been a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party for a considerable period. With its predominantly rural landscape, the constituency has been a center stage for over 20 elections since 1952. The late Mulayam Singh Yadav had dominated the politics of Mainpuri, and now, his legacy is being carried forward by his daughter-in-law, Dimple Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms and as Defence Minister, secured victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat five times.

The political landscape of Mainpuri holds significant historical importance, witnessing the rise of influential leaders. From the early victories of the Congress to the emergence of Mulayam Singh Yadav as the dominant leader, the constituency has experienced transformative electoral dynamics.

Dimple Yadav's journey in politics has been challenging. Despite initial setbacks, she became the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to be elected unopposed in a Lok Sabha by-election in 2012. 

In the 2022 by-elections, following Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, Dimple Yadav secured a resounding victory with a margin of 2.88 lakh votes.

