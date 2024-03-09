Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

What is 33-year Ramadan cycle?

Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests & ODIs

Details of 8 RRTS corridors planned across India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

BJP has reached an electoral agreement with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant move towards winning back a former ally, the BJP has reached an electoral agreement with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. This is the result of lengthy negotiations between the two parties prior to the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections. A report in India Today claims that the agreement was finalised on Friday night at midnight. According to the agreement, the BJP and Jana Sena will likely receive almost eight of the 24 Lok Sabha seats available. 

Both parties are expected to receive between 28 and 32 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, according to sources who spoke with the publication. Presumably, the TDP will be given the remaining assembly seats.

It is said that the BJP is requesting the seats of Araku, Hindupur, Tirupati, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, and Visakhapatnam in the Lok Sabha. The TDP gave the BJP four seats in the first meeting, including Tirupati, Araku, Rajahmundry, and Rajampet.

“Primarily, we have agreed to contest the upcoming polls together. TDP will become part of NDA. Right now, seat sharing and other modalities are being worked out. One meeting between our leader Chandrababu Naidu and home minister Amit Shah has already happened. There are certain remaining issues which will be sorted out in the second meeting on Friday evening,” TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar told ET.

The TDP is said to have received an invitation from the BJP to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TDP is expected to attend an NDA meeting shortly after severing its ties with the group in 2018.

The TDP and Jana Sena have declared their intention to share seats in advance. Out of 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP has left 24 for the Jana Sena. While Jana Sena unveiled its list of five candidates, the TDP also unveiled its initial list of 94 candidates. 

In September of last year, the BJP-led Jana Sena announced an alliance with the TDP.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Flight, thriller on mysterious plane crash, to get its world TV premiere, here is when and where you can watch it

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement