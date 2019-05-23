Headlines

Ladakh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wins

BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Congress' Rigzin Spalbar are the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 11:47 AM IST

Ladakh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 

BJP's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain by over 10,000 votes. Rebel Congress candidate spoiled the game for the grand old party and Hussain by so far bagging 29,000 votes.

BJP: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (42,914 Votes, 34% Votes)

IND: Sajjad Hussain (31,984 Votes, 25% Votes)

IND: Asgar Ali Karbalai (29,365 Votes 23% Votes)

INC: Rigzin Spalbar (21,241 Votes 17% Votes) 

Nota: Nota (922 Votes 1% Votes)

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency profile 

Parliamentary election in Ladakh was held on May 6 in the 5th phase of General election. BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Congress' Rigzin Spalbar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. 

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency consists of 4 assembly segments which include Nubra, Kargil, Zanskar, and Leh. 
 
BJP's Thupstan Chhewang was the sitting MP in Ladakh who defeated Ghulam Raza (Independent) by a margin of little more than a 1,000 votes.
 
There are more than 1.74 lakh eligible voters according to the latest data who will cast their vote in the forthcoming election on May 6. 
 
A total of 559 polling booths have been set in Ladakh constituency. 
 
Out of the four assembly segments in Ladakh, 225 polling booths have been set up in Leh, 84 in Zanskar, 69 in Nubra and remaining in Kargil. 
 
Reports suggest that locals are not satisfied with the national political parties, therefore, they might cast their ballot on issues based on local problems. 
 
However, BJP's Kiren Rijiju has said that there is strong support for the BJP in the region.
 
Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates 
 
BJP: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Congress: Rigzin Spalbar

Independent: Asgar Ali Karbalai. Though he is a Congress leader but will contest as an independent candidate. 

IND: Sajjad Hussain

Ladakh Lok Sabha election result in 2014, 2009 and 2004
 
2014
 
Winning candidate: Thupstan Chhewang (BJP)
 
Losing candidate: Ghulam Raza  (Independent)
 
2009
 
Winning candidate: Hassan Khan (Independent)
 
Losing candidate: Phuntsog Namgyal (Congress) 
 
2004 
 
Winning candidate: Thupstan Chhewang (Independent)
 
Losing candidate: Hassan Khan (JKN)

