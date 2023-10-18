Kotak811: Zero Contact, Video KYC Savings Account

Headlines

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Batters with most fours in ODI World Cup history

7 Most visited monuments in India

10 Indian songs that have crossed  1 billion views on YouTube

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

HomeIndia

India

Kotak811: Zero Contact, Video KYC Savings Account

 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 

The banking sector is undergoing significant transformations, and leading this charge are neo-tech banking solutions like Kotak811. Marking a departure from traditional banking norms, Kotak811 offers a full-fledged digital bank account, equipped with a unique zero-contact Video KYC service. This innovation not only makes the banking process smoother but also aligns with the trending #BankFromHome movement, heralding a new era of financial management in India.

An Overview of the Kotak811 Video KYC Account

Kotak811's unique offerings serve as a testament to the evolution of modern banking:

1. A Seamless KYC Journey: With Kotak811's video KYC feature, customers can effortlessly open an account and complete their KYC process, from the comfort of their homes. This is a welcome deviation from the traditional "KYC bank account limit" systems.

2. Absolute Convenience: The account opening process is not only online and paperless, but it also eliminates the need for any physical interactions. This facilitates the opening of a zero-balance savings account from ones own space.

3. Zero Restrictions: Another standout feature of the Kotak811 account created via the video KYC route is its lack of restrictions. There are no boundaries set on deposits, account balances, or spends, thus sidestepping the usual concerns about "KYC bank account limit".

4. Kotak811 Lite: For those not looking for the full KYC account, theres also the Kotak811 Lite or Limited KYC account option, offering flexibility based on the customer's needs.

5. Expansive Features: With a plethora of over 180 features and services, the account assures a comprehensive banking experience. From removing the account balance limit of ₹1 Lakh to availing exclusive health and accident covers online sans paperwork, and accessing myriad services like Savings Accounts, Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Fixed Deposits, Kotak811 is a game-changer.

Prepping for the Video KYC Process

Prior to commencing the video KYC journey with Kotak811, customers should ensure they have:

• Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID

• PAN card

• A mobile device with a camera

• A white sheet and a black pen

• A well-lit room with a plain backdrop

• Consistent and uninterrupted data connectivity

• Physical presence in India during the process

After these prerequisites are in order, the process is simple. Post the video KYC, and subsequent due diligence verification by the bank, the account becomes active and fully operational.

Understanding Full KYC

Full KYC, or Know Your Customer, is a vital protocol which enables banks to authenticate and identify customers through their documents and signature. This is instrumental in safeguarding the sanctity and security of monetary transactions.

The Future of KYC: Secure, Simple, and Swift

Kotak811 has truly redefined the KYC paradigm. Their video KYC, with its emphasis on security and simplicity, takes a mere 5 minutes, all thanks to seamless online processes and dedicated Kotak811 officials. This not only showcases commitment to customer ease but also stands as a milestone in the modernisation of India's banking realm.

To wrap up, Kotak811's video KYC savings account is not just a banking product; it's a vision for the future. With zero-contact and streamlined operations, it speaks to the contemporary user, ensuring efficiency, security, and unparalleled convenience. As the first of its kind in India, Kotak811 paves the way for an ever expanding horizon for banking in India. 

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

    Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

    Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

    Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

    Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

    Five most mysterious temples of India

    Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE