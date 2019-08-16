Kolkata: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son rams car into wall, detained

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee was detained by the Kolkata Police late on Thursday night after the car he was driving crashed into a wall near Golf Green area of the city.

Mukherjee reportedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed it into the wall. No casualty was reported in the accident.

He was held by the city police which took him to conduct a medical examination to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said he was not arrested and only detained since his medical examination reports were awaited.

A former actress and playback singer in the Bengali Film Industry, Ganguly joined the BJP in 2015 ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections. She contested the assembly election from Howrah North constituency but lost to TMC's Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2015 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.