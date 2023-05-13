Headlines

Karnataka Kanakapura Election 2023 result live: Congress' CM probable DK Shivakumar wins by over 55,000 votes

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar won the Kanakapura seat with a massive margin over BJP's R Ashoka and JD(S)'s B Nagaraju.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: In key constituency of Kanakapura, Congress' Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar marked a dominating victory with a margin of over 55,000 votes. Shivakumar was up against BJP’s R Ashoka and JD(S)’s B Nagaraju. 

Shivakumar garnered 72 percent of the total votes (70,639). Nagaraju was a distant second with 12,689 votes while BJP's R Ashoka was third with 10,930 votes. Shivakumar is also the favourite to land the Chief Minister post as Congress swiftly moves towards a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. 

As per latest data from the Election Commission (EC), Congress has won 2 seats and is leading on 128, which is likely to put the party's final tally at 130. Meanwhil the BJP has suffered a major setback and is leading on 66 seats. JD(S) is leading on 22 seats.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was conducted on May 10. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday.

 

