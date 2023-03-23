Karnataka: Student orders Apple iPhone worth Rs 48,999 from Flipkart, receives ‘Nirma’ detergent soap instead | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a strange occurrence that occurred in Koppal, Karnataka, a student was given a "Nirma" detergent bar rather than an iPhone. According to reports, Harsha S ordered an iPhone from the world's largest online retailer, Flipkart, but instead received a detergent soap bar and a little keypad phone.

Following this, the e-commerce giant gave Flipkart and its store the order to compensate the guy for subpar services by handing him Rs 25,00 while citing unfair business practises and mental harassment. According to a media report, the customer paid Rs 48,999 for the order in 2021. After getting his order, Harsha said in his lawsuit that he was astounded.

According to the complaint, the order the man had received included one 140-gram bar of "Nirma" washing soap in addition to a small keypad phone. The panel ruled last week that retailers must assume accountability even after the goods have been sold.

It is important to note that although online shopping is becoming more and more popular because it saves time and money, companies still have obligations to their customers after the sale of the product. This means that they are not free to usurp their customers' money by sending them the wrong items or products, defrauding them, or otherwise sapping them dry, according to the commission.

The commission additionally directed Flipkart and its retail seller to pay damages of Rs. 10,000 for a lack of service and unfair trading practise and another 15,000 for the consumer's mental anguish, physical harassment, and legal costs. The order further stipulated that the 48,999 phone fee should be refunded in full within eight weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)