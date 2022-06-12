Karnataka schools, colleges in THESE districts to remain shut on June 13

File photo

Karnataka shuts schools and colleges in several districts on June 13, 2022, due to the elections to the legislative council from graduates' and teachers' constituencies. Karnataka government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada.

All government and private educational institutes will remain close in all government-aided and unaided institutions.



The elections in Karnataka will be conducted for four legislative council seats out of which three seats will witness a fight between Bhartiya Janata Party, BJP and Congress. The remaining seat will also have Janata Dal-Secular.

Voting to these constituencies will be conducted on June 13, 2022.