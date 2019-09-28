JP Nadda hits out at Mamata Banerjee, asks ‘vote bank above nation?’

BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing Centre’s move of abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying ‘vote bank is more important for ‘Didi’ than national interest.’

“I would like to ask Mamata if vote bank is more important to her than the country? I would like to ask everybody, shouldn’t Article 370 been repealed? How can the chair be more important than the country? How can power be more important than the country?” he asked.

Nadda was speaking at a Jan Jagran Karyakram event on Article 370 in Kolkata when he made the remarks. “The writing is clearly visible on the wall. She is on her way out. We are on our way in. The ground has slipped from under her feet,” he said.

He further added that the Trinamool Congress supremo is on her way out and BJP is on its way to power in state.

Mamata Banerjee had been opposing the government’s stand on abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir since government announced the decision on August 5. While a number of parties announced their support to the government’s move, along with some Congress leaders, helping the government get the numbers to pass the bill in both houses of the Parliament comfortably, Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata opposed to the move questioning detention of former CMs Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

