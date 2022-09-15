J&K: Police identify 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar's Nowgam during joint operation with Indian Army

File Photo

Two terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Nowgam area in central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Wednesday have been identified, Police said.

The Police added that acting on specific information generated by them regarding the presence of terrorists in the Dangerpora area of Nowgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Army.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," Police said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

They have been identified as Aijaz Rasool Najar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.

"As per Police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were linked with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in the recent attack on a non-local labourer namely Muneer-ul-Islam of West Bengal on September 2, 2022, at Ugergund Newa area of Pulwama," Police added.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including one AK-series rifle, two pistols, and one grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter.