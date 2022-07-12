Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: One policeman killed, two injured after terrorists open fire in Srinagar

This incident occurs only one day after top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

Representational image

A police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said.

They said an assistant sub-inspector of police was killed, while the two constables were injured in the attack.

This incident occurs only one day after top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka and another terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area. 

More details awaited.

