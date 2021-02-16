Jammu and Kashmir: Low-intensity IED explodes in Anantnag's Bijbehara, no injuries reported

A small and low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara town on Tuesday, said police.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had planted a small IED in a tipper vehicle in the Pazalpora locality in Bijbehara. However, no injuries have been reported.

Additional troops of joint security forces reached to the spot and search was launched. The area was cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

On the second anniversary of Pulwama suicide attack on February 14, a 7-kg IED was recovered by the police near Jammu bus stand and a major tragedy was averted.

Sources in security forces said "It seems that the terrorists are again trying to make IED blasts to target the security forces. We are aware of the happenings and all necessary measures have been taken up," they added.

It is to be noted that envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council elections.

During their two-day visit, the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the union territory administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.