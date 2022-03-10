Jalalabad seat, Punjab Election Results 2022: SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal trails, AAP’s Jagdeep Kamboj leading

The counting of the votes for the Punjab election results 2022 is currently underway, with the fate of several bigwigs to be sealed by the evening. According to the latest updates, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is currently trailing in the Jalalabad constituency.

Though the counting of the votes is still going on, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal is currently trailing in the Jalalabad constituency while Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj is leading in the vote count.

As Jagdeep Kamboj remains leading in the Jalalabad constituency of Punjab, he is being followed by SAD(A)(SSM) candidate Gurmeet Singh. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is at the third position while BJP’s Puran Chand remains far behind in the race.

Though opinion polls predicted that the SAD alliance will give tough competition to the Congress and AAP government in the Punjab assembly elections 2022, it is expected now that the Aam Aadmi Party will win in the state with a huge margin.

The SAD alliance had expressed great confidence in winning the elections and forming a government in Punjab, but current trends in the vote-counting show that AAP is set to win in the state with a significant vote share, making Bhagwant Mann the next CM of the state.

The final vote count of the Punjab election results 2022 is set to out by March 10 evening, while AAP is already gearing up for celebrations in the state.