IRCTC Udaipur Tour Package: Explore the beauty of 'city of lakes' at just Rs 5,175; check details here | Photo: File (Image for representation)

As the season begins, many people have begun making plans for the ideal summer holiday destination. A weekend getaway to Udaipur would be a fantastic choice to end this Navratri, especially considering the change in weather. The train to Udaipur is being taken next week on March 30 by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a division of Indian Railways.

The lowest price ever for this 3-night-4-day package is just Rs. 5,175. The amenities included in this package include a train ticket, lodging, meals, and local transportation. One of the romantic locations is the city of lakes, Udaipur. Visit this city in Rajasthan if you'd like to enjoy Rajasthani cuisine, take in some local dance or music, or shop for silver.

The tour package will begin in Delhi, and there will be no change in the mode of transportation from Delhi to Udaipur or back. The trip will begin from Delhi train station on the first day. After arriving in Udaipur and checking into their hotel, visitors can explore other tourist attractions like Saheliyon ki Bari, Sukhadiya Circle, the City Palace Museum, and Bhartiya Lok Kala Manda.

Tourists can select the vehicle of their choice for exploring and sightseeing in the city, depending on their preferences. Then a car for local transportation will be available. The tour package includes travel to and from Udaipur by train as well as lodging and meals.

The cost of this tour package ranges from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,000; travellers can choose the price that best suits their needs and occupancy. You can click on the direct link to learn more. [here]

Advantages for Government employees

Government employees can choose the option of using their LTC. For this, you will need to submit all the bills in your office. Depending on your budget, you can select an IRCTC tour package. This is available in the Comfort or Standard categories. Packages for tours begin at Rs. 5,175 and higher. The rest of the details are available on the IRCTC website.

READ | Video: Indian Railways train offers facilities like a library and restaurant, surpassing even luxury hotels