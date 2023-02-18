IRCTC launches affordable Singapore-Malaysia tour package, check details

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an affordable air tour package for travelers who want to explore the beauty of Singapore and Malaysia together. The package named “Singapore-Malaysia Ex Patna” is an eight-day and seven-night tour that commences on March 23, 2023, and ends on March 29, 2023.

The tour starts from Patna, Bihar’s capital city, and passengers will reach Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, after a stopover in Kolkata. IRCTC has included the fare for the flights, cab service, a guide, and travel insurance in the package cost.

The package costs a minimum of Rs 1,09,358 for two to three people, with the option to choose between 2 and 3 share rooms. For solo travelers, the cost of the package is Rs 1,27,575. The price includes the cost of staying in a luxurious 3-star hotel and all meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

During the tour, travelers will get a chance to visit famous tourist spots in Singapore and Malaysia and indulge in various activities such as swimming, biking, kayaking, and beach sports. In addition, the package offers a night safari and a Genting Day Trip with Cable Car, Batu Caves.

To be eligible for the package, it is mandatory for the traveler to be double-vaccinated and hold a passport with a minimum validity of six months.

IRCTC's Singapore and Malaysia tour offers an exciting opportunity for travelers to explore the two countries and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

