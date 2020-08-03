IPS Vinay Tiwari was extended all courtesies befitting an officer of his rank: Mumbai Police

The quarantine of top Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai, who came all the way from Bihar to investigate Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has once again raised questions over the Mumbai Police's investigation process. The Mumbai Police had anyway been receiving major backlash over irregularities in handling the actor's death case when the added controversies regarding the IPS officer's 'forced quarantine' hit the news.

In their statement regarding the treatment meted out to IPS Vinay Tiwari, Mumbai police on Monday clarified that Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma had requested the accommodation and a vehicle for Patna Central City SP Vinay Tiwari, for traveling to the IG Headquarters in Maharashtra. Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at Senior Officers Mess, SRPF GRP VIII, Goregaon, Mumbai, and a vehicle, Maruti Ertiga MH-01-CP-1343, was arranged for IPS Vinay Tiwari.

"All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to IPS Vinay Tiwari. MPO Mess, Worli is presently non-operational due to the COVID-19 situation," the Mumbai Police said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also reacted to the development by expressing his displeasure. He said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters earlier in the day.