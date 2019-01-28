Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter plane crashes in UP's Kushinagar, pilot safe

A Jaguar fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, approximately 300 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, on Monday. The pilot is said to have ejected safely.

According to a Zee Media report, the Jaguar plane crashed into a farm and burst into flames immediately after taking off from the Gorakhpur air base on a training mission. The pilot managed to eject safely after steering the plane away from areas inhabited by people. IAF officials soon reached the site of the crash and created a periphery around the burning plane to keep local villagers at a safe distance.

The IAF said in a statement that it has ordered a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/fZtAtJcd3U — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

"Today morning, Jaguar aircraft while on a routine mission from Gorakhpur crashed. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident," the IAF statement said.

Police said the plane crashed in the Hatempur area of the district. No casualty has been reported, they said. The Jaguar had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force Station. The crash site is between Hata and Kasya villages, police said.

Earlier in June last year, a Jaguar fighter jet had crashed in Gujarat's Kutch district, killing a senior officer who was piloting the aircraft.

Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan, a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal and the Air Officer Commanding of Jamnagar Air Force Station, who was flying the deep penetration Jaguar fighter jet, died when the plane crashed in a field in Bareja village.

The Europe-made twin-engine aircraft was first inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1979.