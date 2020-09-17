India reports 97,894 new COVID-19 cases, 1132 deaths; tally crosses 51 lakh

With a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 51-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has 2,97,506 active cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country. While Karnataka with 1,01,645 cases, Uttar Pradesh (96,7002), Andhra Pradesh (90,279) and Delhi (30,914) are also on the list.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,05,65,728 samples were tested up to September 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday.

India has reached a record high in the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), achieving a peak of 82,961 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Two days ago, India had on Monday recorded the highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world, even beating Brazil which is the third-worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics show that COVID-19 recoveries are four times that of the number of active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Russia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday agreed to supply 100 million doses of world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V to Indian drug company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as Moscow speeds up plans to distribute its shot abroad.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reached an agreement with Indian manufacturers to produce 100 million doses of the vaccine in India, which is a major consumer of Russian oil and arms.

The delivery of the vaccine would start only after the large-scale Phase III trials were complete, and the vaccine’s registration by regulatory authorities in India.