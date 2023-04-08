Search icon
India reports 6,155 new Covid cases, Centre ask states to ramp up testing

India has recorded as many as 6,155 new Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

India reports 6,155 new Covid cases, Centre ask states to ramp up testing
Covid- 19 cases spike in India | Photo: PTI

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,155 new Covid cases. The total number of active cases has now reached 31,194. The daily positivity rate has now reached 5.63 percent mark on the national average. As per the health ministry, the positivity rate stood at 3.47 percent. 

As per the health ministry data, 11 new deaths were reported due to the virus. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths has now surged to 5,30,954. The Union health ministry has asked the states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up testing, Reuters reported.
 
With Covid cases rising every day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a high-level meeting on Friday with health ministers of states and Union Territories to review public health preparedness. 

He directed the states to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing, and ensure hospital infrastructure readiness. Mandaviya also directed health officials to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour for Covid management.

