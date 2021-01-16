India, Japan sign information technology agreement on 5G, AI

A new agreement on the IT sector that seeks to increase cooperation in 5G, Artificial intelligence (AI), and submarine cable network. The agreement was signed between India's IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Japan's minister for Internal Affairs Takeda Ryota. Japanese Minister during the signing of the agreement said, “I am convinced of the critical importance for Japan and India to deepen cooperation in various fields as both countries share values and a larger diplomatic vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. I am therefore extremely pleased to have been able to sign this comprehensive MOC with Minister Prasad in the field of ICT and digital.

The current agreement is seen as signifying the increased level of trust between the two countries even as the IT sector has become a vital part of the daily lives of people around the world. On 5G Japanese minister said, "Japan is willing to share our experience and expertise and work together towards the successful introduction of 5G in India.”

Japan already has experience in AI, optic fiber cables in India. Japanese company NEC had laid the submarine optical fiber cables between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar which was inaugurated by Indian PM Modi last August. In terms of AI, a Japanese company Olympus has been working with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad to introduce AI-assisted diagnosis of colonoscopy.

Also read COVID-19: All you need to know about the new coronavirus strain discovered in Japan

“Under the COVID pandemic, it is increasingly recognized that the digital transformation is becoming even more important. In order to accelerate the digital transformation across the society, we would like to further engage in cooperative projects in the ICT with India", minister Takeda said, highlighting the connection between IT and impact on the economy

The development comes in the run-up to next year India and Japan celebrating 70 years of establishment of relationship.