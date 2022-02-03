IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi-NCR to witness light rains

While many parts of the northern region haven't recorded low temperatures as compared to last week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed concern that certain parts of Uttar Pradesh might experience a cold wave. On the other hand, North-West India, East and North East India might experience rainfall.

As per a release issued by the IMD on Wednesday, there is a possibility of widespread light/moderate rain/snowfall in the Western Himalayan region till February 4. At the same time, isolated hailstorms may occur in Himachal Pradesh today and Uttarakhand on February 3 and 4. Apart from this, isolated heavy rain/snowfall may occur in Himachal Pradesh on February 3. In Uttarakhand too, this situation can be ready on February 3 and 4.

On Thursday, the IMD said that Delhi-NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) and its adjoining areas will receive moderate rain and thundershowers in the next two hours. The department said that the wind will blow at a speed of 20-30 kmph in the area.

IMD official Surendra Paul informed that there is a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in the higher areas of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. The alert was issued on Wednesday, February 2 stating that the next 48 hours will be very cold with heavy snowfall.

The department informed that there is a possibility of light or moderate rain on February 3 and 4 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Light or moderate rain with thunder and showers may occur in Bihar and Jharkhand today.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir also recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, up from 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, officials said on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of rain or snowfall for two days from Wednesday and at some places on Friday. Kashmir is currently in the grip of 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' which began on Monday after the 40-day period of severe cold 'Chillai-Kalan' ended.