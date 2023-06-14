IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 11 states including Delhi, UP, Haryana; check full list here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The most recent forecast from the India Meteorological Department, which was released on June 14 at 1.30 pm, predicts heavy rain in various Indian states. Heavy rain will begin falling in Gujarat tomorrow due to the red alert that was issued for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Arunachal Pradesh is predicted to have rain on June 17 and June 18, while heavy rain alerts have been set for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 14 to June 18.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast released on Wednesday, storm "Biparjoy" would cause rain to fall in Delhi during the next days. This will provide significant respite from the heat because the temperature in certain areas of the city was over 45°C, while the "real feel" mercury reached almost 50°C on Tuesday and strong surface breezes ruled on Wednesday.

The national capital may anticipate light rain or drizzle beginning on Thursday, but the IMD predicted that on Sunday, the city would see rain showers and thunderstorms. In addition to Delhi, IMD predicts that June 18 will bring rain to portions of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, coastal areas, and south Karnataka.

Warning for very heavy rains in the following states:

Rainfall in Arunchal Pradesh is likely to be heavy to very heavy from June 14 to June 16. However, an advisory has been given for Assam and Meghalaya from June 14 to June 18. On June 16, East Rajasthan might have significant rainfall.

On June 15, Cyclone "Biparjoy," with wind speeds of 124–135 kmph, is anticipated to pass between Mandvi, Gujarat, and Karachi, Pakistan, close to the Jakhau Port in Gujarat. According to the meteorological service, the cyclone, which has already diminished into a "very severe cyclonic storm," may have longest duration ever recorded in the Arabian Sea.

