Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues Red alert for Saurashtra, Kutch coasts

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' (File)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka," tweeted IMD.

"It is very likely to move nearly northeast wards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it read.

"A relay tower that was declared unsafe has been demolished here, in view of cyclone Biporjoy. A new tower will be constructed here later, said Ramesh Chandra, Akashvani- Rajkot.

Meanwhile, at Jakhau Port in Bhuj, a large number of boats were beached as fishing has been suspended in the wake of the cyclone.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.

Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the arrangements and directed officials to be alert and take all necessary steps.

In Gujarat's Junagadh, residents of coastal areas were being shifted to shelters.

Meanwhile, over 400 shelter homes were identified in Gujarat's Dwarka and people were being shifted out to the shelter homes.

