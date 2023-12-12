Headlines

'I am not in this race': Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi ahead of legislative meeting to decide Chief Minister

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said that the people should be ready for a surprise.

ANI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Ahead of the Congress legislative party meeting scheduled today, Rajasthan BJP Chief C P Joshi said that he is not in the race to become Chief Minister of Rajasthan. 

"The Legislature Party meeting will happen today. The Observers will reach today...Everything will be clear by 5 pm today...I am not in this race (to become the CM)," said Rajasthan BJP Chief C P Joshi. 

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said that the people should be ready for a surprise. 

"The analysis of people turned out wrong in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Three observers are coming today, they are experienced national leaders. Whatever honourable PM Modi has told to observer and after a one-to-one discussion, the candidate for Chief Minister will be designated. We should be ready for the surprise," said Kirodi Lal Meena.

Earlier, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg claimed that anything could happen. Speaking to ANI ahead of the crucial legislative party meeting, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg said, "As it has happened in two other states, the same process will happen in Rajasthan also. There will be a meeting of the legislative party in the afternoon and it will be decided who will be the Chief Minister. All three observers are coming to Jaipur and they will decide the Chief Minister after the legislative party meeting."

Garg's comments hinted at the possibility of an unexpected choice, echoing the recent appointments of Chief Ministers in other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where relatively lesser-known individuals were chosen. 

The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled in Jaipur after lunch today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey, and National Secretary-General Vinod Tavde have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style, emphasizing his decisiveness and the ability to elevate ordinary workers to significant roles. 

"Anything can happen, nobody knows Modi's mathematics. What does he do and how does he do it? Under Modi ji's rule, an ordinary worker may be suddenly told that he has to play a big role. I am not the contender for Chief Minister, and I am not in the race. The decision of the party will be supreme, all the MLA will accept the party decision," Garg said.

The senior MLA Jogeshwar Garg also expressed confidence in the party's internal democracy and collective decision-making process and said, "There is and will be unity in the party. It is not a crime to make any demand for one's rights, but whatever decision is taken will be taken collectively and after the collective decision everyone will accept it. Whoever does not accept that will be considered a criminal. We are all together and will always be together."

Earlier, a meeting of supporters of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje - one of the front runners for the post of CM, was held at her residence last week. 

Several MLAs and leaders from the party, including Devi Singh Bhati with his grandson and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati also met Raje.In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.

