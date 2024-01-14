Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Former Congress leader Milind Deora joined Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Sunday in Mumbai.

Former Union minister Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena on Sunday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed him. Deora ended his family's 55-year-long collaboration with Congress.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey," Deora said in an X post, earlier on Sunday.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," his post read.

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.



I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024



Along with Deora, 10 former municipal corporations, 25 senior party functionaries and 20 top trader and merchant unions will also join the Shiv Sena.