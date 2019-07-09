Home Minister Amit Shah hosts dinner in honour of retired chiefs of IB, R&AW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of retired Chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Rajiv Jain and Anil Dhasmana, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious career spanning 40 years.

Jain and Dhasmana thanked the Home Minister for his gesture of hosting a dinner in their honour.

MoS G Kishan Reddy, MoS Nityanand Rai, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

On June 26, the government had named chiefs of two top intelligence agencies of the country appointing Samant Kumar Goel as head of foreign intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and Arvind Kumar as Director of Intelligence Bureau, an internal intelligence agency.

Goel, who was earlier Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, succeeds AK Dhasmana whose tenure ends on June 29.

Goel's appointment, which was approved by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), is for two years, according to an official statement.

The ACC also approved elevation of Arvind Kumar from Special Director to Director of the Intelligence Bureau. He replaces Rajiv Jain whose tenure will end on June 30.