Happy Sankranti 2024: Wishes, greetings and messages for Pongal, Lohri

The festival's spirit is captured in heartfelt messages and quotes, emphasizing the joy of togetherness and new beginnings.

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals that is most widely observed in India. Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, which symbolizes hope for longer days and prosperity. People exchange warm wishes, like soaring kites, offering tilgul sweets and celebrating with bonfires. Here are messages, wishes, and quotes to send to family and friends to wish them on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti: