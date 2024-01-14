Headlines

Happy Sankranti 2024: Wishes, greetings and messages for Pongal, Lohri

The festival's spirit is captured in heartfelt messages and quotes, emphasizing the joy of togetherness and new beginnings.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals that is most widely observed in India. Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, which symbolizes hope for longer days and prosperity. People exchange warm wishes, like soaring kites, offering tilgul sweets and celebrating with bonfires. Here are messages, wishes, and quotes to send to family and friends to wish them on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti:

  • *Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • *Hope this year's Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of good times in your life.
  • *Hope all your wishes come true on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti!
  • *As the sun starts its northward journey, I hope you reach new heights too. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • *As we celebrate the festival of the sun, Makar Sankranti, may it bring you wisdom and joy, and light in your life.
  • *Sending my best wishes to you and your loved ones for this happy and blessed occasion of Makar Sankranti.
  • *Here's wishing that the festival of Makar Sankranti brings you and your family happiness.
  • *It is time for a new beginning and set a new destination. May the occasion of Makar Sankranti be blissful and joyous for you!
  • *Meethe gur mein mil gaye til, Udi patang aur khil gaye dil, Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.
  • *Wishing you and your loved one a blessed Makar Sankranti!
  • *Wishing that you soar high just like the kites on Makar Sankranti!
