Gurugram: BJP leader targeted by extortionists, threatened with morphed vulgar clips

A Haryana politician belonging to the state unit of the ruling BJP party was allegedly targeted by fraudsters in an extortion effort. The extortionists morphed his photographs on vulgar clips and threatened to circulate them on social media, Kamal Yadav, a BJP Haryana unit state executive member, said.

Yadav said in his complaint to the police that he had received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown woman on Thursday. Upon disconnecting the call, he started to receive messages and calls from the same woman.

The politician claimed in his complaint that the woman had recorded their conversation and morphed it over vulgar clips. She threatened to circulate the clips on social media attempting to extort money from him, Yadav’s complaint said.

“The caller is giving life threats to me and my family. She also wants extortion money,” the BJP leader said in his complaint.

The Cybercrime Police Station (East), Sector 43, Gurugram registered an FIR against the unknown caller under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67-A of IT Act on the basis of the BJP leader’s complaint.

The caller’s phone was put under surveillance and police have begun a probe into the extortion attempt.

“We have put the caller's mobile number on surveillance and are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said investigating officer Surender Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)