Guests harassed by Pak agencies at Iftar hosted by Indian mission in Islamabad

Guests who had come for an Iftar dinner hosted by the Indian high commission in Islamabad on Saturday evening were harassed by Pakistani security agencies, with many guests reporting that the officials outside the venue misbehaved with them. In fact, some guests were forced to turn back by the agencies and even cars being towed away.

Overall, the Iftar organised at Serena hotel in Islamabad saw low turnout due to harassment of the invitees. Pak security agencies had even resorted to manhandling of the guests invited to Iftar, an evening feast marking the breaking of fast by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking at the event, Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria said, "I would apologise to all our friends who were subject to extra scrutiny"

The tradition of Iftar by Indian mission was started more than 12 years ago by Sibi George, currently the envoy to Switzerland.

arassment of Indian diplomats has been a norm in Islamabad since months now. From cutting electricity to being aggressively followed has been reported with India sending a number of note verbale asking Pakistani foreign ministry to investigate the incidents.

India, Pakistan code of conduct of 1992 says safety and security of the premises of diplomatic personnel, their families shall be respected and protected.

Hopeful on India Pak ties: Bisaria

The Indian envoy also spoke about the new government in Delhi. "We had a new government who was sworn in just a couple of days. New government comes with new hope, of new beginnings," Bisaria said.

He added, "We are positive that this new government in India, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new very positive External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who was the Foreign Secretary. This government has come with a strong mandate of development and prosperity for the people."

Both PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be face to face at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan in the 2nd week of June.

Bisaria said, "The 2 PMs, PM Modi and PM Imran Khan had a conversation and spoken on peace and development in the region. So, We are hoping that this relation also moves in a positive trajectory."

Imran had called to congratulate PM Modi in which the latter called for the need to create an environment free from terror.