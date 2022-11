Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Greater Noida West

A fire broke out in a flat in Greater Noida's Gulshan Bellina society on Friday night.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the society's Tower E.

The fire department reported that the family had kept an earthen pot inside a plastic vase that caught fire.

No injury or death has been reported in the incident.

The matter is of Greater Noida West's Bisrakh police station.