Gol Gappe ATM: Twitterati can't stop drooling over viral video of Pani Puri dispensing machine

As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country, disrupting normal life with people being scared to come out of their houses, and avoiding public places. The roadside food stalls have taken a hit, especially the 'gol gappe' stalls. However during the pandemic, a lot of people are missing the quintessentially Indian delicacy, and a man came up with a brilliant idea to provide 'gol gappe' to customers without it being touched by anyone.

A video has been doing rounds in the internet , shared by Additional Director General of Police Hardi Singh, which shows a 'puchka' machine which works just like an ATM.

"Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it!" Hardi Singh tweeted.

In the video, a man explains how a machine named ‘Auto Pani Puri Centre’ dispenses Pani Puri. A person simply has to put money into the machine, and the required number of 'gol gappas' come out on a small conveyor belt-like structure fitted into the machine.

Once a person takes out one 'gol gappa', the second one comes out automatically. Thus, it avoids anyone else touching the 'paanipuri' but you.

The man explaining the workings of the machine said that it took them 6 months to build this machine.

Twitterati had a mixed response to the new invention:

Sir I'll call it Nirvana — Rehmat Lokhandwala (@RehmatLokhandw1) July 3, 2020

But will it give an extra free papdi on the end? — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) July 4, 2020

Sir, its very cruel on your part to even make us remember about Puchka in lockdown....dil roo pada puchka ki yaad mai — Rohit Choudhury (@Rohitskaziranga) July 2, 2020