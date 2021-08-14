Headlines

Goa does not celebrate Independence Day on August 15 unlike other states of India - This is the reason why

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, India celebrates Independence Day to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who helped India become independent from the rule of the British. This day is celebrated countrywide and is commemorated with flag hoisting, parades, and cultural events. 

But, did you know, unlike other states, Goa does not celebrate Independence Day on August 15? This is because while India got independence from British rule in 1947, Goa was still under the rule of the Portuguese, who ruled the state for more than 450 years. Portuguese were among the first colonisers in India, and the last to leave. 

Portuguese invaded Goa in 1510, after which the state underwent many changes, and people were subjected to diabolic torture. It was only in 1946, when Goa started witnessing the beginning of the end of the Portuguese rule in India. It started when Ram Manohar Lohia visited Goa in June 1946, and after getting to know the plight of the state, he launched the Civil Disobedience Movement. 
The movement soon gained prominence among young leaders and fighters in Goa, and  Prabhakar Vitthal Sinari, along with his close men formed Azad Gomantak Dal (AGD). The revolutionary outfit to fight the Portuguese in Goa later joined hands with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After a time, the AGD, with the support of nationalists from other states became a bigger coalition called the United Front of Liberation, which carried out attacks, first to liberate Naroli, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese colonies, then in Goa. 

The freedom struggle first started in 1946, ended in 1961, when Goa became independent from Portuguese rule on December 19. 

