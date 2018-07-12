Headlines

Ghaziabad: UP Police suspends policeman accused of harassing a journalist during passport verification

In another case highlighting the dangers of being a woman, a Ghaziabad-based journalist has alleged she was harassed by a police officer. What's more shocking is that the woman claims she was harassed her own home when the police officer, who, came to verify her passport.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 09:13 PM IST

In another case highlighting the dangers of being a woman, a Ghaziabad-based journalist has alleged she was harassed by a police officer. What's more shocking is that the woman claims she was harassed her own home when the police officer, who, came to verify her passport.

In her tweets, a journalist with a leading daily, tagged home minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and the Ghaziabad police.

"Safety of an applicant, especially that of a woman, during police verification for passport renewal is a big lacuna. The policeman who came for my verification just a few minutes ago in Ghaziabad made me feel pathetically uncomfortable. The experience was so scary that I had to ask my helper to stay back until the man left the house. Clearly, the policeman was intentionally trying to delay the procedure in order to buy more time and look for a chance. The policeman had the audacity to ask for a “hug” after saying “I have done your verification. Now what will you give me?”. The name of the policeman is Devendra Singh," she said in her tweets.

Reacting, the Uttar Pradesh police said that the policeman who had been accused was suspended and an enquiry was ordered. 
They wrote on Twitter: “We deeply regret such inappropriate behaviour on the part of Policeman. On the instructions of DGP UP an enquiry was ordered & the concerned Policeman has been suspended by  SSP Ghaziabad.”

Harassment of women, despite the rise in complaints and Supreme Court making strong judgments. Recently, Shah Faesal, who topped the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam in 2010, said that the government has initiated action against him over 'rapistan' tweet and shared a letter on the micro-blogging site.

