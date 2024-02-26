Twitter
Headlines

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

Weather update: These states likely to experience rain spell in upcoming days, check IMD forecast

Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC to pronounce judgment on plea against prayers at basement today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

9 richest Indian singers and their net worth

Teams with most wins in Men's T20Is

Batters with most runs for MI in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

HomeIndia

India

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Ghaziabad RRTS station to Noida Airport route was approved in December 2023.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The work is in full swing for the 72.26 km RapidX-cum-metro route from Ghaziabad RRTS to Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. The RRTS corridor will connect Noida Airport with various cities in Delhi-NCR including Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. This corridor will link Ghaziabad's 17 km priority section to the upcoming Noida Airport. According to reports, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) of the route. It will submit it by April 4, said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday. The operation of Noida Airport is likely to start by September 2024.

The corridor includes 38 stations, but the present DPR considers 25 stations on which work will start in the initial phase. Among these 25 stations, 11 are designated for RapidX-cum-metro, while 14 are for metro stoppages, Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida said, HT reported. The RapidX (Namo Bharat) will also provide fast connectivity between Noida Airport and IGI Airport in Delhi with an operational speed of 140 KMPH and a maximum speed of 150 KMPH. UP government approved the Ghaziabad RRTS station to Noida Airport route in December 2023. Check the list of 25 stations here:

RRTS Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport Stations:

  1. Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad)
  2. Ghaziabad South
  3. Around Greater Noida West Sector-16
  4. Greater Noida West Char Murti Chowk
  5. Ecotech-12
  6. Greater Noida West Sector-2
  7. Greater Noida West Sector-3
  8. Greater Noida West Sector-10
  9. Greater Noida West Sector-12
  10. Knowledge Park-5
  11. Police Line Surajpur
  12. Surajpur
  13. Malakpur
  14. Ecotech-2
  15. Knowledge Park-3
  16. Gamma-1
  17. Pari Chowk
  18. Omega-2
  19. Pai-3
  20. Ecotech-IE
  21. Ecotech-6
  22. Dankaur
  23. Yeida North Sector-18
  24. Yeida Central (Sector-21 and 35)
  25. Noida International Airport

After studying the DPR, Yeida will send the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for requisite approvals. Once the UP government and Centre give all required approvals, the work on this project will be taken to the next stage.

READ | RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Know date, history and significance

Mukesh Ambani got the idea to launch Jio after an incident and it has a strong Isha Ambani connection, read here

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

Big win for Donald Trump as he beats Nikki Haley in South Carolina primary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE