Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Ghaziabad RRTS station to Noida Airport route was approved in December 2023.

The work is in full swing for the 72.26 km RapidX-cum-metro route from Ghaziabad RRTS to Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. The RRTS corridor will connect Noida Airport with various cities in Delhi-NCR including Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. This corridor will link Ghaziabad's 17 km priority section to the upcoming Noida Airport. According to reports, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) of the route. It will submit it by April 4, said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday. The operation of Noida Airport is likely to start by September 2024.

The corridor includes 38 stations, but the present DPR considers 25 stations on which work will start in the initial phase. Among these 25 stations, 11 are designated for RapidX-cum-metro, while 14 are for metro stoppages, Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida said, HT reported. The RapidX (Namo Bharat) will also provide fast connectivity between Noida Airport and IGI Airport in Delhi with an operational speed of 140 KMPH and a maximum speed of 150 KMPH. UP government approved the Ghaziabad RRTS station to Noida Airport route in December 2023. Check the list of 25 stations here:

RRTS Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport Stations:

Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad) Ghaziabad South Around Greater Noida West Sector-16 Greater Noida West Char Murti Chowk Ecotech-12 Greater Noida West Sector-2 Greater Noida West Sector-3 Greater Noida West Sector-10 Greater Noida West Sector-12 Knowledge Park-5 Police Line Surajpur Surajpur Malakpur Ecotech-2 Knowledge Park-3 Gamma-1 Pari Chowk Omega-2 Pai-3 Ecotech-IE Ecotech-6 Dankaur Yeida North Sector-18 Yeida Central (Sector-21 and 35) Noida International Airport

After studying the DPR, Yeida will send the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for requisite approvals. Once the UP government and Centre give all required approvals, the work on this project will be taken to the next stage.

