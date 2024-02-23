Twitter
RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Currently, RRTS runs on 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 09:59 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Delhi-Meerut RRTS, also known as Namo Bharat, is a much-awaited project in Delhi NCR. Presently, services on the 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot have been active since October 2023. A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in NCR. Three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi-Meerut corridor; Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar corridor and the Delhi-Panipat corridor. And now NCRTC has suggested three possible routes to connect Greater Noida and Greater Noida West with the high-speed rail transport system of RRTS, Indian Express reported.

Officials said that three alternative routes of RRTS have been suggested from Char Murti Chowk, Greater Noida West. For the unversed, RRTS is different from metro as it caters to passengers looking to travel relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at higher speeds. 

The route will reportedly connect with the proposed RRTS from Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the Jewar Airport in Noida. It will be built from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West, officials said. CEO of Greater Noida Authority, NG Ravi Kumar, has formed a joint team of officials of the authority and NCRTC to finalise one route in a week after a survey of all three routes.

Third proposed routes

  1. The first route has been proposed from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via the authority office and Pari Chowk.
  2. The second route is suggested via a 60-metre road from Greater Noida West 
  3. The third is from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur and Kasna.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

