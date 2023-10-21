Headlines

Gaganyaan mission test flight: TV-D1 carrying crew module, crew escape system successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Ganapath box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff's film collects only Rs 2.5 crore, marks his worst opening of his car

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

10 times BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung broke the internet with stylish looks

Animals that can have two heads

Amazing health benefits of curd rice (dahi chawal)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

India

Gaganyaan mission test flight: TV-D1 carrying crew module, crew escape system successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight program fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

ISRO rocket carrying payloads related to crew safety in Gaganyaan mission lifts off from Sriharikota in revised launch schedule.

