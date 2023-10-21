Gaganyaan mission test flight: TV-D1 carrying crew module, crew escape system successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight program fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced.

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight program fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced.

ISRO rocket carrying payloads related to crew safety in Gaganyaan mission lifts off from Sriharikota in revised launch schedule.