Headlines

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff following anomaly, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

Amazing health benefits of curd rice (dahi chawal)

Bowlers with hat-trick in ODI World Cup history

5 Nutrients required for stronger bones other than Calcium, Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

HomeIndia

India

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

The reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 hrs today, says ISRO

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday aborted the launch of the first uncrewed test flight (TV-D1 Flight Test) in the Gaganyaan Mission. "Gaganyaan's First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) launch has been placed on hold. 

The reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 hrs today, says ISRO

After the TV-D1 mission was aborted, ISRO Chief R Somnath said, "The lift-off attempt of TV-D1 could not happen today. The launch was scheduled for 8 o'clock. There was a postponement of the lift-off time to 8.45 a.m. due to the weather situation and we had a very smooth ALS - the automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to lift-off the engine. But the engine ignition hasn't happened in the nominal course. We will find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe, we will have to reach the vehicle and then look at what has happened. We will come back soon after analysing what has triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle..the onboard ground check-up computer has withheld the launch and the anomaly was observed. We will schedule the launch very soon which will be announced later after we analyse the situation."

This flight Test Vehicle Abort mission is conducted to demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape system as part of the Gaganyaan mission. It will also test the safe landing in the Bay of Bengal after the rocket launch.

The mission objective of the TV-D1 launch are: Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub systems, flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems, crew Module characteristics & deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude & its recovery.

This mission represents a significant milestone in India's effort to demonstrate that it is possible to send humans into space. The test flight project aims to prove India's capacity to send humans into a 400-kilometre orbit and safely bring them back to earth with a splashdown in the Bay of Bengal Sea.Around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3), are planned to ensure the success of the mission.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian waters.

This programme will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia, and China. Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp users can soon login to two WhatsApp accounts at same time

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

India-Canada standoff: US expresses 'concern' over India's demand to reduce Canadian diplomatic presence

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE