From Tamil Nadu to Delhi, THESE states have shut down schools amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the current Omicron threats in the country and the surge of COVID-19 cases, many states and union territories have decided to impose a fresh set of restrictions to control the number of infections in the country.

Due to this, states have decided to shut down the schools and colleges in their areas, in order to protect the children from COVID-19. Many states such as Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and others have decided to shut down their schools due to the spread of coronavirus.

States have also imposed other restrictions such as night curfews, closure of gyms and malls, and other public places. Some states have made it mandatory for people to get vaccinated if they wish to enter several public places and offices.

Here are the states that have shut their schools due to COVID-19 spike-

West Bengal

Starting January 3, the schools and colleges in West Bengal have been closed. Other restrictions in the state include a night curfew and restrictions on large gatherings.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools in several areas of Uttar Pradesh such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Greater Noida have been shut down due to a surge in Omicron cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has suspended offline classes for students of Classes 1 to 8, but the offline lessons for Classes 9 to 12 are still being conducted, with revised COVID-19 guidelines.

Delhi

The schools and colleges in Delhi have been closed after a yellow alert was issued in the city due to a high surge in COVID-19 cases. Exams and practical classes will be conducted for higher classes as per schedule.

Haryana

Due to a surge in Omicron cases, the schools and colleges in Haryana have been shut down till January 12. This order extends to all educational institutes such as schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi centres, etc.

Odisha

The schools for classes 1 to 5 were about to reopen from January 1, but have been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Students of classes 6 to 10 are required to attend physical lessons.

Rajasthan

The government of Rajasthan has decided to shut the schools in Jaipur for the students of Classes 1 to 8 due to rising Omicron cases in the state.