From signing defence deal to focusing on crossborder terrorism, here are highlights from Donald Trump's India visit

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday concluded his 2-day visit to India by signing off on a major defence deal and echoing India 's concern on cross-border terrorism by Pakistan.

In a bid to further strengthen cooperation in the defence sector, India and the United States signed a deal worth US $3 billion that would allow the latter to procure advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters.

"Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities," President Trump said during the joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, both leaders devoted a significant portion to defence relations between India and US during the joint presser. While Modi stressed how India's defence capabilities have increased due to the growing cooperation with the US, Trump pointed out at the agreement to purchase more than USD 3 billion of advanced American military equipment.

He also addressed a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday where he talked about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Taliban peace deal and violence in Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act.

On the Delhi violence issue, he said," As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India."

However, Trump said that Modi has worked extensively to promote religious freedom in the country.

"We did talk about religious freedom. And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump said.

"And if we look back and look at what's going on relative to other places especially, but they have really worked hard on religious freedom... And we talked about for a long time. I really believe that's what he (Modi) wants," he added.

Speaking on the issue of Taliban peace deal, US President said that that he talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the US-Taliban deal, and noted that "India would like to see it happen."

In the press conference, he also offered to mediate on the issue of Kashmir."We talked a lot about it today. I said I will do whatever I can do to help as my relationship with both gentlemen (PM Modi&Pak PM) is so good...Anything I can do to mediate/help, I'd do. They (Pak) are working on Kashmir." Trump said.

"I didn't say anything about that (being mediator). Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time." he added.

The US President was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning and had delegation-level talks with Prime Minister.

Modi and Trump discussed various issues during their talks on Tuesday including security and defence, energy, technology and trade, people-to-people contacts and regional issues earlier in the day. He also discussed the Taliban, Blue Dot network and Quad - consultative mechanism involving the United States, Australia, Japan, and India.

"Yet another excellent meeting and talks with my friend Donald Trump. Relations between India and USA are not merely ties between two governments. Ours is a friendship that is people-driven and people-centric," Modi tweeted.

The two sides also signed Memorandum of Understanding on mental health and safety of medical products. A letter of cooperation was signed between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and ExxonMobil India LNG Limited on the Indian side and Chart Industries Inc from the US.

He concluded the visit by attending a dinner banquet hosted in his honour by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, visited the Sabarmati Ashram, and attended the rally at Motera Stadium before departing for Agra. In Agra, he visited the Taj Mahal. He concluded his visit in Delhi on Tuesday after holding delegation-level talks with Modi and signing off a major defence deal.

"Thank you President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for coming to India. This visit has been a path-breaking one. We have covered great ground as far as strengthening bilateral relations are concerned. India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world." Modi tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)